Russia experiencing boom in antibiotics sales

Sales of antibiotics in Russian pharmacies in the first nine months of 2020 amounted to 28.6 billion roubles ($376 million), which is 14% higher compared to the same period of last year, according to a recent report prepared by the Russian analytics companies Pharmvestnik and AlphaRM.
According to the companies, in volume terms, sales grew by about 15% to 176.6 million packs, with the biggest growth being observed in the case of azithromycin, amoxicillin, amoxicillin + clavulanic acid, clarithromycin, levofloxacin and moxifloxacin.
The growth was registered in the case of antibiotics that are produced both by domestic and foreign pharmaceutical companies.
