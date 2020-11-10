Sunday 11 January 2026

Russia's Pharmasynthez seeks compulsory license to produce generic remdesivir

10 November 2020
Pharmsynthez, one of Russia’s leading drugmakers, has asked for permission to begin production of a generic of remdesivir, an original drug from US anativirals giant Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

The Russian company has already submitted a petition to the national government, asking it to introduce a compulsory licensing procedure for the drug. A government spokesman has confirmed the receipt of the letter and noted that it had been forwarded for consideration to the Ministry of Health.

Remdesivir is an antiviral agent, which is developed and manufactured by Gilead under the Veklury brand name. In October 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the drug for the treatment of COVID-19. In July, the World Health Organization called remdesivir "the only hopeful treatment for COVID-19." In October, the drug was registered in Russia, after which the Ministry of Health added it to the country’s list of drugs recommended for the treatment of the novel coronavirus.

