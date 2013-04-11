Russia's Rafarma Pharmaceuticals increases product range

Rafarma Pharmaceuticals (Pinksheets: RAFA), a Russia-based multi-product pharmaceutical company producing generic antibiotics and specialty pharmaceuticals in addition to its own line of proprietary products, says that ZAO "Rafarma" has registered ceftriaxone, a third-generation cephalosporin antibiotic, as a medication under an international unpatented label.
Ceftriaxone is most often used in combination for the treatment of pneumonia, bacterial meningitis, gonorrhea, and in pediatrics for the prevention of sepsis. Market capacity of ceftriaxone in the Russian Federation in 2012 was $85.7 million, an increase of 20% compared to its capacity in 2011.
Dave Anderson, chief executive of Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, said: "Registering this product is complementary to our goal of producing high-quality pharmaceutical products. Rafarma is positioned to meet rising market demand for ceftriaxone utilizing our state-of-the-art research facility and staff as we continue efforts to expand our product portfolio."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze