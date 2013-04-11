Thursday 8 January 2026

Russia's Rafarma Pharmaceuticals increases product range

Generics
11 April 2013

Rafarma Pharmaceuticals (Pinksheets: RAFA), a Russia-based multi-product pharmaceutical company producing generic antibiotics and specialty pharmaceuticals in addition to its own line of proprietary products, says that ZAO "Rafarma" has registered ceftriaxone, a third-generation cephalosporin antibiotic, as a medication under an international unpatented label.

Ceftriaxone is most often used in combination for the treatment of pneumonia, bacterial meningitis, gonorrhea, and in pediatrics for the prevention of sepsis. Market capacity of ceftriaxone in the Russian Federation in 2012 was $85.7 million, an increase of 20% compared to its capacity in 2011.

Dave Anderson, chief executive of Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, said: "Registering this product is complementary to our goal of producing high-quality pharmaceutical products. Rafarma is positioned to meet rising market demand for ceftriaxone utilizing our state-of-the-art research facility and staff as we continue efforts to expand our product portfolio."

