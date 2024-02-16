Russia to expand procurements of vital drugs and 14 high-cost “nosologies” program

Leading Russian patient associations have called on the state to expand the list of vital drugs and increase their procurements this year, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
So far, the League of Patient Defenders in Russia, one of the leading patient communities in the country, has called on the state to increase procurements of vital drugs including those purchased under “14 high-cost nosologies” program (“14 VZN”), which involves purchases of the most expensive and original drugs.
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