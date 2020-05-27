Monday 13 April 2026

Russia to reduce dependence on API imported from India and China

Generics
27 May 2020
russia_lake_stock_large

Russia plans to create conditions for the development of its own production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) within the next several years, which will allow the country to resolve its dependence on supplies from India and China, that have significantly declined since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

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More on this story...

Generics
Baltpharma aims to become leading producer of APIs in Russia
3 June 2019
Generics
Large-scale production of APIs to be established in Russia
23 October 2018
Generics
New production facility for APIs to be built in Russia
16 February 2018
Generics
One of largest API production facilities to be built in Russia
26 October 2020




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