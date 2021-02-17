Russia wants more generics of original drugs in domestic market

The Russian Ministry of Economy has prepared a draft order that will limit the ability of pharmaceutical companies to patent other forms of already known chemical compounds in Russia, according to recent statements by some senior state officials and local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

This is part of the state plans that will allow speeding up the launch of generics on the domestic market.

The document notes that pharmaceutical companies will no longer be able to patent a chemical compound if it is a form of another known chemical compound or its derivative (salt, solvate, hydrate, polymorph, and so on).