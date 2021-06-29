Monday 12 January 2026

Russian drugmakers continue to put pressure on global rivals in domestic market

29 June 2021
Russian drugmakers continue to put a pressure on their global rivals operating in the local market, by the launch of production of generics of their original drugs, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

For example, the Russian pharmaceutical producer Biocad CJSC is preparing to sign another amicable settlement in a patent battle with its major foreign competitor, which this time is Anglo-Swedish major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).

The subject of proceedings is AstraZeneca's patent for a group of inventions dubbed "fulvestrant composition," which was issued in 2001. Marketed by the UK-based firm as Falsodex, drug is used in the treatment of breast cancer. The patent was for it was issued for 20 years and will expire in 2021. Until the end of 2020, AstraZeneca was the only manufacturer of the drug, however, at the end of 2020, shipments of the generic of the drug began by Biocad. According to the materials of the arbitration case, now the companies, which in November 2020 brought their disputes to the Intellectual Property Court, are preparing to sign a settlement agreement.

Russia's Biocad completes registration of generic of glatiramer acetate
14 November 2016
Russia's Biocad to compete with Biogen and Roche with new drug for SMA
13 April 2021
Last of Teva's three glatiramer so-called HBr patents revoked
13 September 2017
Russia may allow foreign COVID-19 vaccines onto domestic market
13 July 2021


Companies featured in this story

