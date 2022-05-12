Russian drugmakers facing shortage of excipients

Russian drug manufacturers and laboratories are faced with serious shortage of excipients, which is mainly due to serious interruptions in their deliveries to the Russian market, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

Among these products are mainly dyes, stabilizers and thickeners, which prior to the February 24 invasion of Ukraine were mainly purchased by Russian companies in the European Union and the USA. The beginning of the military conflict between Ukraine and Russia has led to serious destruction of logistics chains and is associated with problems with supplies.

So far, a number of global producers have announced the official termination or suspension of their work in Russia. Among these companies are the German concern BASF and the Spanish firm Croda, as well as the Dutch IMCD group.