Sunday 11 January 2026

Russian generic drugmakers plot ways to launch copies in domestic market

Generics
13 October 2020
patent_trademark_legal_big

Russian generics producers have designed alternative ways for the launch of their products in the domestic market, bypassing the patents of Western drugmakers, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

One of such companies is Nativa, which after the imposition of a ban on the launch of an analogue of Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) anticancer drug nilotinib (trade name Tasigna) decided to transfer the registration of its generic to one of its subsidiaries with the further change of its name.

The Russian company received a certificate for its generic, known as Nilotinib-nativ in 2016. A year later, Novartis, which owns the rights to Tasigna, secured a ban on the commercialization of the generic in the Moscow Region Arbitration Court until the original patent expires in 2023. This was one of the first and most notorious patent disputes in the Russian pharmaceutical market, the decision on which was taken in a favor of a foreign patent holder. Nativa tried to challenge the decision, as well as obtain a compulsory license to produce an analogue of Tasigna, but lost the trial.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Russia's Nativa plans to start production of Novartis anticancer drug
31 October 2018
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca continues legal battles in Russia
17 May 2018
Pharmaceutical
Russian government to allow producers to increase prices for vital drugs
20 October 2020
Generics
IP misuse blocking access to generics and biosimilars, says white paper
6 November 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze