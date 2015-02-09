Russian government may consider re-purchase from Abbott

The Russian government may consider the possibility of the re-purchase of the Russian pharmaceutical producer Veropharm that was recently acquired by the US drugmaker Abbott (NYSE: ABT), which announced the $495 million acquisition last year (The Pharma Lettr June 24, 2014).

According to Valery Rashkin and Sergei Obukhov, members of the Russian Parliament (State Duma), the sale of Veropharm to Abbott has negatively affected Russia’s national security in the field of pharmaceuticals, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.