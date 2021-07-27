Monday 12 January 2026

Russian government takes additional measures for localization of API production

Generics
27 July 2021
russia_duma_big

The Russian government, together with some leading local drugmakers, is considering investing more than 26 billion roubles ($351 million) to establish production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) within the territory of Russia until 2030, according to recent statements by representatives of some senior state officials and some local media, The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent reports.

Implementation of these plans will be part of the existing state strategy for the socio-economic development of Russia, which is for the period to 2030. The strategy involves that in nine years Russia will localize the production of active ingredients for the full cycle production of 80% of the 215 drugs included in the list of strategically important and vital.

Among these drugs are tretinoin, fulvestrant for the treatment of cancer, tenecteplase for cardiovascular diseases, etravirine for HIV, ketamine for anesthesia, clonazepam for patients with epilepsy, biphasic insulin aspart for diabetics and some others.

