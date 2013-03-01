Russian government to develop domestic production of vaccines

The Russian government is considering investing in the domestic production of vaccines, by building a new and modernization of the already existing factories, as well as creating conditions for the improvement of quality of their production.
This is expected to be part of the state strategy of drug supply in Russia until 2025, which was recently approved by the Russian government.
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