Russian government to provide compensations for domestic producers of cheap drugs

The Russian government plans to provide compensations for the local drugmakers, specializing on the design and production of cheap and middle-priced drugs, which suffered through the current economic crisis in Russia, caused by Western sanctions, according to recent statements of Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

According to Mr Medvedev, the exact amount of compensations has not yet been defined. He added that the majority of producers hope for 80% indexation, however a final decision has not been taken. According to some sources in the Russian Ministry of Health, the amount of indexation will not exceed 30%, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to state data, prices for drugs from cheap and middle-priced range since the beginning of the current year have increased by 20% but, according to data from some local analysts, these figures are significantly higher.