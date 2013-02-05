Russian government to restrict sale of generics in national market

The Russian government is considering restricting the sales of generics in the national market, through making amendments to the law on Circulation of Drugs in Russia, which could lead to each original drug having only one generic competitor.
In this regard, the government plans to introduce a concept of so-called "substitutable" drugs. According to existing Russian legislation, in order to register a generic its manufacturer must provide data only on its equivalence to the original drugs, in terms of its chemical formula, and safety (non-toxicity).
However, in accordance with state proposal, in addition to the chemical formula the generics will be studied in terms of purity of raw feedstock, manufacturing technology and auxiliary components.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze