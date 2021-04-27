Sunday 11 January 2026

Russian government to stimulate production of APIs

27 April 2021
The Russian government plans to stimulate the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for the domestic sector, as part of a recent order by the country’s President, Vladimir Putin.

In fact, the plans for localization of ingredients production in Russia were first announced about 10 years ago, although, so far a little progress in this field has been achieved.

At present about 80% of domestic drugs are produced on the basis of raw materials that are supplied to Russia from China and India, while in recent years the volume of such supplies has significantly increased, and the growth is currently ongoing.

