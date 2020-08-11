Russian patients and analysts criticize state policy on domestic drug market

Leading Russian public associations representing the interests of patients, together with local pharma sector analysts, have again criticized the currently implemented import substitution state policy in the domestic drug market, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
They claim this is leading to the overall decline of the level of quality of drugs in Russia and poses a threat to the health of patients, who are unable to receive access to high-quality drugs, according to recent statements by representatives of some of the industry’s associations and analysts.
According to analysts, very often generics, which are produced by Russian drugmakers, are not as effective as original drugs and have serious side effects.
