Russian pharma production booming, anticipating third wave of pandemic

Russian pharmaceutical production is booming, according to latest statistics provided by some leading analyst agencies in the field of pharmaceutics and local media reports.

According to data of RNC Pharma agency, in January-February 2021 of the current year, production grew by 61% in value terms compared to the same period last year and reached 101.4 billion roubles ($1.32 billion).

Nikolay Bespalov, development director of RNC Pharma, said in an interview with Russian Lenta business paper, such a growth was mainly due to the effect of low base, as manufacturers are now ramping up production in anticipation of the third wave of coronavirus.