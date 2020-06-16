Thursday 23 April 2026

Russian proposal to zero customs duties on imports of APIs

Generics
16 June 2020
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The Russian Parliament (State Duma) has proposed zeroing of customs duties on the imports of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), in a move to ensure stabilization of prices for some most demanded drugs available in the domestic market, according to recent statements, made by representatives of the Duma and local pharma analysts, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

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