Sagent Pharma launches generic Zometa in USA; amends supply deal with Actavis

Privately-held US specialty pharmaceutical company Sagent Pharmaceuticals has announced the approval and launch of zoledronic acid injection 4mg, the generic form of Swiss drug major Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) injectable bisphosphonate Zometa, used for the treatment of tumor-induced hypercalcemia, in a latex-free plastic vial.

According to IMS data, for the 12 months ending January 2013, the US market for zoledronic acid injection 4mg approximated $606 million. As with all products in Sagent's portfolio, zoledronic features Sagent's PreventIV Measures packaging and labeling, designed to help reduce medication errors.

"Sagent is pleased to offer our customers an additional source of this important product. The launch of zoledronic acid injection represents our seventh product launched at market formation," said Jeffrey Yordon, president, chief executive and chairman of Sagent.