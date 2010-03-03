Sale of Germany's Ratiopharm now in final stages, with Pfizer tipped as biggest bidder

With several bidders having dropped by the wayside (including French major Sanofi-Aventis) since Germany's privately-owned generic drugmaker Ratiopharm came up for auction following the suicide of its principal Adolf Merckle - who had accumulated massive debts estimated at $6.8 billion - in January 2009, there seem just three in the line-up as the negotiations move into the final stages; Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, now the global leader in copy medicines, US drug behemoth Pfizer and Iceland's Actavis (in collaboration with Swedish equity firm EQT Partners; The Pharma Letters passim).
The three companies presented their case on the 'soft' issues relating to the sale of the German company - such as preservation of manufacturing and employment - to Ratiopharm's management this week and will now be given access to commercially-sensitive information. The company will make it is full-year audited accounts available by mid-March with the aim of concluding the sale by the end of the month.
Pfizer ready to bid as much as $4.08 billion, say sources
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze