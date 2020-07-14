Wednesday 14 January 2026

Sandoz launches Cubicin copy in USA

Generics
14 July 2020
Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Sandoz unit has launched daptomycin for injection 500mg, an AP-rated generic version of Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Cubicin.

Daptomycin is a medicine used to treat adult patients with complicated skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive bacteria and certain bloodstream infections, including right-sided infective endocarditis.

An antibacterial medicine that is administered intravenously to patients under the direct supervision of their doctor, it can also be used to treat patients with MRSA or superbug infections.

