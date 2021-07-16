Monday 12 January 2026

Sandoz launches first generic high dose IV iron in USA

Generics
16 July 2021
Sandoz, the generic and biosimilar medicines unit of Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX), today announced the immediate US availability of generic ferumoxytol, an intravenous medicine used to treat iron deficiency anemia (IDA).

Ferumoxytol, a generic equivalent to USA-based AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ Feraheme (ferumoxytol injection), is approved to treat IDA in adult patients who have an intolerance to oral iron or have had an unsatisfactory response to oral iron, or who have chronic kidney disease. AMAG was acquired by the Swiss Covis Group in December last year for around $647 million. The overall global IV iron sector is an over $1 billion market and continues to grow, according to Sandoz.

“As the first generic high dose IV iron available in the US, ferumoxytol provides patients with iron deficiency anemia a more cost-effective treatment option,” said Keren Haruvi, president of Sandoz Inc. “This launch delivers on our strategy to continue to build our hospital and clinic portfolio and provide US patients access to affordable generic medicines that work as well as brand-name products,” she added.

