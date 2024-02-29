Sandoz’ US subsidiaries resolve generic drug antitrust class action litigation

Swiss generics and biosimilars drugmaker Sandoz (SIX: SDZ) today announced that its US subsidiaries – Sandoz Inc and Fougera Pharmaceuticals - have entered into a settlement agreement with the class of direct purchaser plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation entitled In re Generic Pharmaceuticals Pricing Antitrust Litigation in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

This agreement, which contains no admission of wrongdoing by Sandoz US, resolves all of the damages claims of the direct purchaser class, which is the only class of plaintiffs that purchased directly from Sandoz US and brought their claims under federal law.