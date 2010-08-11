Sanofi-Aventis signs personalized medicine deal with Scripps; foray into generics sector assessed

In another link with academia, French drug major Sanofi-Aventis has entered into a strategic alliance with Scripps Genomic Medicine, a division of the USA-based Scripps Health, to advance R&D initiatives in the field of individualized medicine. Earlier this year, the company set up a collaboration with the USA's Massachusetts Institute of Technology Center for Biomedical Innovation (The Pharma Letter May 27).
"Our alliance with Sanofi-Aventis exemplifies the ideal collaboration between the pharmaceutical industry and non-profit research community," said Eric Topol, chief academic officer of Scripps Health. "The partnership aims to foster an environment of open scientific exchange in genomic medicine that we hope will translate to new discoveries to benefit patients while establishing a collaborative approach to drug development."
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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