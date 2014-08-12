Sanofi unit launches authorized generic of Eloxatin

The US subsidiary of French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) says it has launched an authorized generic version of Eloxatin (oxaliplatin injection) through its generics division, Winthrop US.
Sanofi's authorized generic version is the same formulation as the original drug, Eloxatin, for which the company holds the original patent.
Eloxatin is a platinum-based drug used in combination with infusional 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin. This treatment is indicated for treatment of advanced colorectal cancer or as adjuvant treatment of stage III colon cancer in patients who have undergone complete resection of the primary tumor. The authorized generic version of Eloxatin will be available in the same sizes, 50mg and 100mg single-use vials.
