Monday 12 January 2026

Sanofi unveils EUROAPI as leading European API company

Generics
12 January 2021
French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has chosen EUROAPI as the name for the future leading European company dedicated to the development, production and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

EUROAPI will represent the “made in Europe” API state-of-the-art industrial capabilities and technologies, with around 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) in expected sales by 2022. It will rank number 1 in small molecules API, and number 2 on the global API market, said Sanofi.

Addressing recent increasing medicine shortages that critically impact patient care, EUROAPI will ensure additional API supply capacities for Europe and beyond, and help balancing the industry’s heavy reliance on API sourced from other regions.

