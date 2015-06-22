ScinoPharm and Raffles collaborate on development and manufacture of celecoxib

ScinoPharm Taiwan and Chinese company Raffles PharmaTech are to collaborate on the manufacture of celecoxib, a non-steroidal and anti-inflammatory analgesic active pharmaceutical ingredient.

By combining the research and development knowledge of Raffles and the commercial production capability of ScinoPharm in Changshu, both sides are hoping to exploit business opportunities in the US market.

After the product launch, both parties will share the profits, and expect that products will be available in the USA by 2018. According to the forecast from Global Data, celecoxib sales in the USA are expected to reach $500 million in 2018.