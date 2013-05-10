ScinoPharm Taiwan and Coland in strategic alliance for generic oncology injectables

ScinoPharm Taiwan (TSE: 1789.TW) and Coland Holdings (TSE: 4144.TW) have formed a strategic alliance to develop a series of generic oncological drugs for Mainland China. Several active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been initially selected for development and future sales as injectable formulation products from the list of ScinoPharm-developed APIs. This will allow the companies to compete within the anti-cancer drug market in China and tap into this large and growing business potential.
This cooperation utilizes ScinoPharm's process R&D and production advantages in the field of highly-potent oncological APIs and Coland's well-established marketing capabilities in China to build an active presence within China's rapidly growing anti-cancer drug market.
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