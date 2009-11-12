Several bidders line up for Germany's Ratiopharm

There now seems to be positive action in the takeover of German generic drugmaker Ratiopharm GmbH, which was put up for sale after the suicide of its principal, Adolf Merckle, in January. He had amassed substantial debts, reported to have been around $6.8 billion, ahead of his action. The firm has attracted at least 10 first-round bids, several people familiar with the procedure told Reuters yesterday, indicating a competitive auction was underway, although the price tag looks a lot lower than the $4.5 billion originally sought by Ratiopharm's owners.

The German billionaire entrepreneur, who owned Ratiopharm and Germany's biggest drug wholesaler Phoenix Pharmahandel, had offered his drug empire as collateral on a loan extension from 40 banks that he is unable to repay on time due to the world financial crisis (The Pharma Letter January 12).