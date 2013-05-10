Shire prevails in US Lialda patent dispute with Watson

Ireland-headquartered drugmaker Shire’s (LSE: SHP) subsidiary Shire Development has prevailed in its US litigation against three companies (now trading as Actavis: NYSE: ACT) in connection with their Abbreviated New Drug Application for a generic version of Shire’s Lialda (mesalamine) delayed release tablets for the induction of remission in adults with active, mild to moderate ulcerative colitis and for the maintenance of remission of ulcerative colitis.
Following a five day bench trial in the Southern District of Florida, Judge Middlebrooks issued a ruling upholding the validity of the patent covering Lialda, US Patent No 6,773,720 (the ’720 patent), and holding that the proposed ANDA formulation infringes the claims of that patent. Accordingly, Judge Middlebrooks confirmed that Shire is entitled to an injunction, which he will issue separately, which prohibits the US Food and Drug Administration from approving the ANDA formulation until the expiration of the ‘720 patent, which takes place in 2020. Actavis is reviewing the court's decision and will evaluate all available options, including an appeal.
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