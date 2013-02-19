South African pharma market set to grow to $7 billion in 2018

South Africa's pharmaceutical market is one of the most attractive markets in Africa. Some of the main reasons for its rapid growth are the availability of cost-effective and skilled labor, high quality infrastructure, and the introduction of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), according to a new report from GBI Research.

The new regulatory body will have a wide range of responsibilities, including helping to remove the backlog of drug applications and speed up the registration process from five years at present to one year.