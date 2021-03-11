STADA Arz achieves 15% profit growth to 713 million euros

STADA Arzneimittel, the Germany-based drugmaker owned by UK private equity funds Cinven and Bain Capital, has reported revenues of 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) for full-year 2020, alongside double-digit growth well ahead of the market.
Organic sales growth of 6% and total growth of 18% in a flat market were complemented by seven acquisitions and more than 80 in-licensing transactions closed during 2020, the company noted.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increasing by 15% at constant currencies to 713 million euros. Investments in the supply chain strengthened STADA’s sustainability, with record output, strong supply levels and zero critical observations from regulatory inspections of manufacturing facilities in 2020.
