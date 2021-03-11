Sunday 11 January 2026

STADA Arz achieves 15% profit growth to 713 million euros

Generics
11 March 2021
stada-location-big

STADA Arzneimittel, the Germany-based drugmaker owned by UK private equity funds Cinven and Bain Capital, has reported revenues of 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) for full-year 2020, alongside double-digit growth well ahead of the market.

Organic sales growth of 6% and total growth of 18% in a flat market were complemented by seven acquisitions and more than 80 in-licensing transactions closed during 2020, the company noted.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increasing by 15% at constant currencies to 713 million euros. Investments in the supply chain strengthened STADA’s sustainability, with record output, strong supply levels and zero critical observations from regulatory inspections of manufacturing facilities in 2020.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Stada Arz expands specialty footprint through acquisition of Lobsor Pharma
2 October 2020
Generics
Enough shareholders back Stada Arz takeover for deal to proceed
21 August 2017
Generics
Germany's STADA Arz plans to accelerate expansion in Russian
30 March 2021
Biosimilars
STADA strengthens oncology offering by launching Oyavas biosimilar
31 March 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze