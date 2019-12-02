Sunday 11 January 2026

Stada Arz acquisition will make it a major player in Ukraine

Generics
2 December 2019
German generic drugs and consumer healthcare products company Stada Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) continues its growth trajectory in Europe, with an acquisition.

The company says that it is acquiring the pharmaceutical business of Biopharma, one of the key pharmaceutical producers in Ukraine. This also includes production facilities in the city of Bila Tserkva, in the Kiev region. Biopharma shareholders will retain the company’s plasma business and will focus on its development both in Ukraine and abroad. The acquisition is subject to customary conditions precedent, including merger clearance in Ukraine, and is expected to close in December 2019.

As a result of this acquisition, Stada has made one of the largest financial investments in the Ukrainian pharmaceutical sector to date and one of the biggest recent foreign investments in this country. The transaction is subject to merger control in Ukraine and is expected to close later this year.

