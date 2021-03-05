Stada Arz names global head of specialties

Experienced life sciences leader Bryan Chu Young Kim will strengthen the global leadership team at German drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) as head of global specialties, effective April 1, 2021.
Mr Kim will oversee Stada’s rapidly expanding portfolio and pipeline of differentiated prescription Specialty Pharmaceuticals, reporting to Stada chief executive Peter Goldschmidt.
“I am delighted to bring Bryan into our global leadership team,” said Mr Goldschmidt, adding: “His extensive experience and expertise fits perfectly with Stada’s growing portfolio and pipeline of Specialty Pharmaceuticals, which complements our leading positions in Consumer Healthcare and Generics.”
