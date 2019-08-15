Wednesday 15 April 2026

Stada Arz posts strong 1st-half sales and earnings growth

Generics
15 August 2019
stada-location-big

German generics major Stada Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) has continued to deliver significant growth by generating strong first-half 2019 results, with the company’s shares gaining 1.08% at 83.90 euros by close of trading on Wednesday.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Stada Arz increases its stake in Pymepharco in Vietnam
7 December 2018
Generics
Stada Arz to launch generic Exforge in Europe
21 March 2019
Generics
Stada Arz sees strong growth momentum in 2018
19 March 2019
Pharmaceutical
Germany's Stada Arz to transfer production of four drugs to Russia
29 October 2019




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

OSE Immunotherapeutics evolves leadership team
Biotechnology
OSE Immunotherapeutics evolves leadership team
15 April 2026
Biotechnology
Evotec appoints Ingrid Müller as COO
15 April 2026
Biotechnology
Neomorph secures $100M Series B to scale molecular glue degrader pipeline
15 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
US govt investments in Gilead’s lenacapavir for HIV prevention
15 April 2026
Biotechnology
CrossBridge Bio latest ADC firm to be snapped up in Lilly deal
14 April 2026
Biotechnology
FDA draft guidance on genome editing safety standards
14 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
MHRA approves new high dose regimen of Spinraza
14 April 2026


Company Spotlight

OriCell Therapeutics
A biotechnology company, based in China, developing car-t-based therapeutics for haematological and metabolic and endocrine diseases with a focus on addressing unmet medical need.


More Features in Generics

Indian generics shake up GLP-1 market as Eli Lilly loses ground
14 April 2026
Russian drugmaker Binnopharm hopes to gain control over Polpharma’s Akrikhin
14 April 2026
Russia begins more active cancelling of tenders for drugs awaiting cheaper generics
13 April 2026
FDA approves first generic dapagliflozin tablets
8 April 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze