Stada Arz takes top active ingredients in AOK tender round

Following 18 awards in the tenth tender round of the Allgemeine Ortskrankenkasse (AOK) in the middle of January, Germany's largest association of statutory health insurance organizations has now once again selected Stada Arzneimittel Group (SAZ: GR) companies for six active ingredients in 38 alloted areas.
In the process, Stada sales companies were awarded the four strongest active ingredients in terms of sales that were up for tender: omeprazole, risperidone, simvastatin and mirtazapine. These Stada products will now be available to the approximately 24 million individuals insured by AOK.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze