Stada Arz takes top active ingredients in AOK tender round

Following 18 awards in the tenth tender round of the Allgemeine Ortskrankenkasse (AOK) in the middle of January, Germany's largest association of statutory health insurance organizations has now once again selected Stada Arzneimittel Group (SAZ: GR) companies for six active ingredients in 38 alloted areas.

In the process, Stada sales companies were awarded the four strongest active ingredients in terms of sales that were up for tender: omeprazole, risperidone, simvastatin and mirtazapine. These Stada products will now be available to the approximately 24 million individuals insured by AOK.