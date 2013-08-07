Strategic alliance for pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing in China

Taiwanese active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) maker ScinoPharm (Changshu) Pharmaceuticals (TSE: 1789.TW) and China-based Sundia MediTech Company have entered into a strategic alliance to seek more opportunities for collaboration on contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) in mainland China and to tap into this large and growing business potential.

Jo Shen, chief executive of ScinoPharm Taiwan and chairman of ScinoPharm Changshu, stated: "Resources from our Changshu site in Jiangsu province, China, and the Shanghai-based CRO company Sundia will be combined to establish a robust collaboration with single-source solutions to address the increasing number of multinational companies shifting their drug development research and clinical trials in China."

"Sundia has established long-standing and strong relationships with a number of big pharmaceuticals and small/ medium-sized biotech companies from the USA, Europe, Japan and South Korea in the fields of chemistry, biology, preclinical formulation and API manufacture, helping our clients and partners to bring drugs to the market efficiently," said Chen Chen, Sundia's CEO.