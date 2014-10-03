Strides Arcolab and Shasun Pharma to merge

The boards of Indian drugmakers Strides Arcolab (BSE: 532531) and Shasun Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 524552) have approved a scheme of amalgamation between the two companies.

The announcement pushed the share price of Strides Arcolab up 8.7% to 698.80 rupees, but Shasun Pharma stock fell by 1rupee to195.50 rupees on the BSE.