Study highlights the steps to shape effective counter-generics strategies

More than half of pharmaceutical companies - and 71% of the largest (top 10) companies - maintain a dedicated counter-generics strategy team to oversee product patent expirations, according to a new report from Cutting Edge Information.
These dedicated teams begin planning counter-generics strategies early in a product’s lifecycle and leverage past experience to create new strategies. However, small or new pharma companies may not need a team to constantly form new counter-generics strategies, especially if the company does not often face patent expiration.
The study, titled Post-Patent Generic and Biosimilar Defense: Harnessing Competitive Tactics to Mitigate Revenue Erosion, found that the three most commonly involved departments in counter-generics planning are:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze