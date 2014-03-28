Study produces map of pharma industry and API production in Brazil

Brazil is failing to produce the number of active pharmaceutical ingredients in order to produce the drugs it needs, writes Juliane Carvalho of Brazil Pharma News.

Brazil is the leading pharmaceutical market in Latin America and the sixth in the world, worth around $28.5 billion in 2012, according to IMS Health data. However, the country produces only about 1% of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) compared to total imports of these substances. The result is a deficit of $2.4 billion in this segment according to 2010 data. Researchers at the Brazil-based Oswald Cruz Foundation ( Fiocruz) drew a detailed mapping of the companies, their technical and operational capacity and investment capacity beyond the diagnosis for this industrial segment. The data may be used to support the federal government in implementing industrial policies aimed at strengthening this strategic sector for public health.