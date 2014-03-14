Sun Pharma latest Indian generic drugmaker to fall foul of US FDA

Even as India-based drug majors Ranbaxy and Wockhardt reel under the impact of US Food and Drug Administration import bans on certain products, the drug regulator has issued another import alert, this time on Sun Pharmaceuticals' (BSE: 524715) Karkhadi plant, in Gujarat, which saw its shares decline 6.5% on the news, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

The Mumbai based company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations at its Karkhadi unit. The alert was issued by the US FDA as a follow up to the last inspection, wherein it was found that certain Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations were not being complied with.