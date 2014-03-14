Sun Pharma latest Indian generic drugmaker to fall foul of US FDA

Even as India-based drug majors Ranbaxy and Wockhardt reel under the impact of US Food and Drug Administration import bans on certain products, the drug regulator has issued another import alert, this time on Sun Pharmaceuticals' (BSE: 524715) Karkhadi plant, in Gujarat, which saw its shares decline 6.5% on the news, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.
The Mumbai based company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations at its Karkhadi unit. The alert was issued by the US FDA as a follow up to the last inspection, wherein it was found that certain Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations were not being complied with.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze