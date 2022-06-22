Surprise patent turnaround threatens Gilenya exclusivity

Earlier-than-expected US competition for Gilenya (fingolimod) in relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) could be on the way, after a patent litigation decision went against developer Novartis (NOVN: VX).

A fresh hearing at the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed an earlier ruling, finding this time that a patent related to the blockbuster MS drug was in fact invalid.

Chinese drugmaker HEC Pharma (HKG: 1558) wants to make a generic version, and is the only company left pursuing legal routes, after Novartis agreed with other litigants on a timetable for copycat competition.