Susceptibility to brand erosion post patent expiry varies from country to country

Small molecule brands in the USA experience the greatest degree of brand erosion following patent expiry and exposure to direct generic competition, according to a new report from independent market analyst, Datamonitor.

Following the USA, brand erosion is next most severe in the UK, Germany and France, with brand erosion the lowest in Australia, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Japan.

Brands tended not to experience generic erosion in China following patent expiry since they often face generic competition from the outset, and instead continue to grow both in terms of volume and value.