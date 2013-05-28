Switzerland's Lonza involvement in South Africa pharma project in doubt

The South Africa government is expected to publish a request for information from potential international, domestic technology and investment partners on Friday for its pharmaceutical company after Swiss drugmaker Lonza (SIX: LONN) pulled out of a collaboration, reports Ventures Africa. The state-owned pharmaceutical company will manufacture key ingredients for AIDS drugs.
Business Day (SA) reported on Friday that the Department of Science and Technology’s director general, Phil Mjwara, said the withdrawal would delay the Ketlaphela project, but that many South African companies were interested.
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