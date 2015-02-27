Synthetic biology breakthrough leads to cheaper statin production

University of Manchester researchers, together with industrial partner, Dutch biotech company DSM (DSM: NA), have developed a single-step fermentative method for the production of leading cholesterol-lowering drug, pravastatin, the active ingredient of Bristol-Myers Squibb's now off patent Pravachol, which will facilitate industrial-scale statin drug production.

In a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers have devised a single-step fermentative method for the industrial production of the active drug pravastatin that previously involved a costly dual-step fermentation and biotransformation process.