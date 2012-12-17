Takeda sells non-Colcrys URL Pharma generic business to Sun Pharma; Eisai divests Gliadel Wafer in USA

Japan’s largest drugmaker, Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502), has entered into a definitive agreement with Caraco Pharmaceutical Laboratories, a wholly-owned subsidiary of India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN: BO) for the sale of the non-Colcrys (colchicine, USP) URL Pharma, generic business.

With the $800 million acquisition of URL Pharma earlier this year (The Pharma Letter June 6), Takeda has become a leader in gout therapy by adding Colcrys to its portfolio. Colcrys is the only Food and Drug Administration-approved single-ingredient oral colchicine product available in the USA. Net sales for Colcrys totalled $155 million from June 1 to September 30, 2012. The value of the transaction with Caraco has not been revealed.