Teva 1st-qtr 2014 boosted by new generics

Israel generic giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) reported a 2% rise in revenues to $5.0 billion for the first-quarter of 2014, and its operating (non-generally accepted accounting principles [GAAP]) and an 8% rise in net income to $1.0 billion.

Non-GAAP earnings per share rose 9% to $1.22 per share. Thomson Reuters had estimates pegged at $1.21 per share and revenue at $5.11 billion. Shares were down 0.8% at $49.16 in early trading on Thursday, having already dipped 1.4% to $$8.86 the day earlier.