Teva 4th-quarter sales and earnings in line with expectations

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) today reported results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2014, which were in line with analysts’ forecasts.

Fourth quarter 2014 revenues were $5.2 billion (versus average forecasts of $5.16 billion of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters) and full year revenues were $20.3 billion. Excluding the impact of the divestment of the US generally accepted accounting principles ( OTC plants and of foreign exchange fluctuations, both fourth quarter and full year revenues grew 2% organically.

Fourth quarter 2014 non- generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) operating income of $1.5 billion was up 10% from the fourth quarter of 2013. GAAP operating income of $0.9 billion was up 68%. Full year 2014 non-GAAP operating income of $5.7 billion was up 10% from 2013. GAAP operating income of $4.0 billion showed an increase of 140%.