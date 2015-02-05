Friday 9 January 2026

Teva 4th-quarter sales and earnings in line with expectations

Generics
5 February 2015

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) today reported results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2014, which were in line with analysts’ forecasts.

Fourth quarter 2014 revenues were $5.2 billion (versus average forecasts of $5.16 billion of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters) and full year revenues were $20.3 billion. Excluding the impact of the divestment of the US generally accepted accounting principles ( OTC plants and of foreign exchange fluctuations, both fourth quarter and full year revenues grew 2% organically.

Fourth quarter 2014 non- generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) operating income of $1.5 billion was up 10% from the fourth quarter of 2013. GAAP operating income of $0.9 billion was up 68%. Full year 2014 non-GAAP operating income of $5.7 billion was up 10% from 2013. GAAP operating income of $4.0 billion showed an increase of 140%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze