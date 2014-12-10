Thursday 8 January 2026

Teva, Actavis and Mylan launch generic Celebrex capsules in USA

Generics
10 December 2014
drugs_pills_tablets_big

Israel-based generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) said today that it has launched the first US Food and Drug Administration-approved generic equivalent to pharma giant Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) blockbuster drug Celebrex (celecoxib) capsules in the USA.

The news was quickly follow by an announcement from Ireland-headquartered generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT), saying that it too was debuting its generic Celebrex in the USA. Adding to this, Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) also stated that it had launched a copy version of the drug. All three companies are offering 50, 100, 200, and 400mg strengths of celecoxib.

“Teva is pleased to be the first to launch generic Celebrex. The addition of Celecoxib Capsules to our US generics portfolio is further evidence of Teva’s commitment to bring affordable treatment solutions to patients,” said Siggi Olafsson, president and chief of Global Generic Medicines at Teva.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze