Teva, Actavis and Mylan launch generic Celebrex capsules in USA

Israel-based generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) said today that it has launched the first US Food and Drug Administration-approved generic equivalent to pharma giant Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) blockbuster drug Celebrex (celecoxib) capsules in the USA.
The news was quickly follow by an announcement from Ireland-headquartered generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT), saying that it too was debuting its generic Celebrex in the USA. Adding to this, Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) also stated that it had launched a copy version of the drug. All three companies are offering 50, 100, 200, and 400mg strengths of celecoxib.
“Teva is pleased to be the first to launch generic Celebrex. The addition of Celecoxib Capsules to our US generics portfolio is further evidence of Teva’s commitment to bring affordable treatment solutions to patients,” said Siggi Olafsson, president and chief of Global Generic Medicines at Teva.
