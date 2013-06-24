Teva and Actavis debut generic Viagra in Europe

The patent on Viagra (sildenafil) expired last Friday (June 21) in the UK and some other European countries, paving the way for the launch of generic versions of Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) blockbuster erectile dysfunction therapy.
First to confirm launch of copies of Viagra, which generated sales of $2 billion (half in the USA where patent protection continues through to 2019) last year, was Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), which debuted its product in Germany, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Austria, Belgium and Denmark. The company had already launched the product in Spain, Canada and certain other countries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze